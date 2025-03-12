William Blair Has Negative Outlook for DSGX Q2 Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $97.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.22. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after buying an additional 639,848 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 699,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after buying an additional 556,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,724,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.