What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for MRVL Q1 Earnings?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.
Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $105,450,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
