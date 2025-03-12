Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $61.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 352,863 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 114,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

