AlloVir (ALVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.76) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.63. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

AlloVir, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of off-the-shelf VST therapies to prevent and treat severe viral-associated diseases. It develops novel cell therapies with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening virus-associated diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems.

