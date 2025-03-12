HC Wainwright Estimates Delcath Systems FY2029 Earnings

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a research note issued on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $377.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.82. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,644,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 28,662 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

