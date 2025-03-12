FY2026 EPS Estimates for Grid Dynamics Decreased by Analyst

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $17.35 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,979.08. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,282.94. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,306 shares of company stock worth $343,050. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

