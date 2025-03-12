Brokers Offer Predictions for Parkland FY2026 Earnings

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2027 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

TSE PKI opened at C$35.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$30.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10.

In other news, Director James Allan Neate purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.29 per share, with a total value of C$166,450.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

