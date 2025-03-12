CareCloud (CCLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud Stock Down 4.8 %

CCLD stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCLD shares. Roth Capital cut CareCloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

