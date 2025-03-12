What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Nuvation Bio Q1 Earnings?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 22.6 %

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $775.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 347,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 122,187 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 946,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 294,452 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,151,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

