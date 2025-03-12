Q1 Earnings Forecast for BJ Issued By DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $111.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $118.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,550,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,929,000 after purchasing an additional 896,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.