National Bank Financial Forecasts DSGX Q1 Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao expects that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 85,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,037,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

