Q4 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Cut by Zacks Research

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,890 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 466,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 81,548 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

