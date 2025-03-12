Cormark Predicts TSE:AAV FY2025 Earnings

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Cormark analyst K. Baim expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAV. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.85.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.25 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.27 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

