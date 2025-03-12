DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TopBuild Earnings

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will earn $19.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $22.85. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.78.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $298.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.77. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $288.31 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

