DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TopBuild Earnings

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will earn $19.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $22.85. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild
TopBuild Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $298.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.77. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $288.31 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TopBuild
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.