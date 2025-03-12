FY2025 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Boosted by Analyst

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst W. Swanson now forecasts that the game software company will earn $4.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,020. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,935.22. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after buying an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.