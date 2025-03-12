Capital One Financial Forecasts Ovintiv FY2025 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.15. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2026 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

OVV stock opened at C$56.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$49.74 and a 52 week high of C$76.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

