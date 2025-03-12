Capital One Financial Forecasts Ovintiv FY2025 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.15. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2026 earnings at $11.64 EPS.
Ovintiv Stock Up 2.6 %
OVV stock opened at C$56.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$49.74 and a 52 week high of C$76.63.
Ovintiv Cuts Dividend
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ovintiv
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.