Q4 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Issued By Zacks Research

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRP opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.