Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MD FY2025 Earnings

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.22 million.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MD opened at $14.01 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pediatrix Medical Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.