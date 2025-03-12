Soligenix (SNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share and revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Soligenix Stock Performance

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

