Vaxart (VXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Vaxart to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter.

Vaxart Price Performance

Shares of VXRT opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Vaxart alerts:

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.