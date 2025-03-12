Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Ayr Wellness Q3 Earnings

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ayr Wellness in a research note issued on Thursday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ayr Wellness from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.70. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $113.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

