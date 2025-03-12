Q3 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Issued By Wedbush

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

SNBR stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.14. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,764.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

