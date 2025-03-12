What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for AGM Q2 Earnings?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $17.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGM stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total transaction of $201,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,590.12. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

