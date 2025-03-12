Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for VersaBank Earnings

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of VersaBank in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for VersaBank’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VersaBank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. VersaBank had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

VBNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

VBNK stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $326.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,708,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth $12,389,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in VersaBank by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 887,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 351,511 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 636,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 190,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth $5,886,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

