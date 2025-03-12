What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Garmin Q2 Earnings?

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Garmin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

Garmin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $213.48 on Monday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $138.86 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average of $200.15.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $1,635,862.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at $33,963,108.50. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $5,852,364. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Garmin by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 578.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.