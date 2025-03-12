Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:AFN Q2 Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AFN. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.25.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$36.79 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$31.60 and a 1 year high of C$64.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The firm has a market cap of C$703.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

In related news, Director Janet Giesselman bought 6,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$218,076.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Householder bought 4,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.01 per share, with a total value of C$144,040.00. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

