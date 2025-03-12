Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Reading International stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,359,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reading International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.