Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of -80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.15 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

