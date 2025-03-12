Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $147.53 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of BBW opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,987.12. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $3,171,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,020,589.20. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,481. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

