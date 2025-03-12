Katapult (KPLT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Katapult to post earnings of ($1.09) per share and revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Katapult has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

