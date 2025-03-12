StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

