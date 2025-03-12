StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 2.0 %
DXYN stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.
About The Dixie Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.