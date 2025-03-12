StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.79 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

