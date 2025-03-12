StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.
