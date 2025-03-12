StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 3.6 %

PHX stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

