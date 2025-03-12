Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

