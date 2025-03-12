Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.36 on Friday. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 73,682 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Inuvo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 279,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inuvo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 255,590 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

