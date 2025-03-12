Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

