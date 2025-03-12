CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.32. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

