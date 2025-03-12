The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Stock Performance
The Container Store Group stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $484,727.46, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Trading Halts Explained
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.