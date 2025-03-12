William Blair Estimates ASGN’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

ASGN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ASGN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

NYSE ASGN opened at $71.35 on Monday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.34.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

