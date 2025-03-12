Q1 EPS Estimate for Gray Television Decreased by Analyst

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gray Television in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,347 shares in the company, valued at $213,085.95. This trade represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 214,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

