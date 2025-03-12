Q1 Earnings Estimate for LivePerson Issued By Roth Capital

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LivePerson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for LivePerson’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.88.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $76.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in LivePerson by 1,162.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 194,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

