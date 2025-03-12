Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sabre Q1 Earnings

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabre in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.60 million.

SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.35 on Monday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 744.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

