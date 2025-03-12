Q1 Earnings Forecast for NXST Issued By Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $169.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after buying an additional 1,202,453 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after buying an additional 768,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,560,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total transaction of $119,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,511.75. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,455 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,403 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

