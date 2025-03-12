Q1 Earnings Estimate for Crexendo Issued By Northland Capmk

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Crexendo in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crexendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CXDO. D. Boral Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.75) on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Crexendo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Crexendo

In other Crexendo news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $63,308.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 443,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,856.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Crexendo by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Crexendo by 41.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.