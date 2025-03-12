Karat Packaging (KRT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $102.27 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ KRT opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $582.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.89.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Karat Packaging from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded Karat Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

