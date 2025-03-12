Allakos (ALLK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Allakos Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Piper Sandler lowered Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp lowered Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

