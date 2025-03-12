Premium Brands (PRBZF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

