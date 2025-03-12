T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO opened at $0.13 on Monday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

